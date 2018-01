1. LADY GAGA IS TRYING TO GET INTO THE WINE BUSINESS, BUT APPARENTLY IT’S HIT A SNAG. GAGA’S PATENT REQUEST FOR WINE NAME PUT ON HOLD OVER COMPANY WITH SIMILAR NAME. WHAT ARE GAGA FANS CALLED?

LITTLE MONSTERS

2. CASTING IS UNDERWAY FOR A NEW LIFETIME MOVIE ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S ROMANCE. ON JULY 2, 2015 IT WAS ANNOUNCED LIFETIME HAD LAUNCHED A STREAMING SERVICE TITLED LIFETIME MOVIE CLUB. THE SERVICE IS $3.99 PER MONTH. IS THE MOVIE CLUB CHEAPER, OR MORE EXPENSIVE THAN STREAMING SERVICE NETFLIX?

CHEAPER (NETFLIX’S BASIC PLAN IS $7.99 PER MONTH)

3. IT CERTAINLY SEEMS THAT CHRIS MARTIN AND DAKOTA JOHNSON AREN’T HIDING THEIR RELATIONSHIP ANYMORE. OVER THE WEEKEND, THEY WERE SPOTTED OUT AT DINNER AND NOW PAPARAZZI HAVE CAUGHT THEM OUT IN MALIBU. WHO DOES DAKOTA JOHNSON PLAY IN THE FIFTY SHADES MOVIES?

ANASTASIA STEELE

4. THE CRANBERRIES SINGER DOLORES O’REAR-DEN DIED YESTERDAY IN A LONDON HOTEL AT THE AGE OF 46 YEARS OLD. GRAMMY OR NO GRAMMY FOR “THE CRANBERRIES”?

NOPE

5. SIMONE BILES IS OPENING UP ABOUT BEING A VICTIM OF FORMER USA GUMNASTICS DOCTOR LARRY NASSAR. SHE TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO TELL HER STORY. LET’S TALK ABOUT SOMETHING MORE POSITIVE, LIKE HER PERFORMANCE ON ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’. SHE FINISHED 4TH ON SEASON 24, SO WHO WON THAT SEASON?

RASHAD JENNINGS & EMMA SLATER