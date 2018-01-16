1/15/2018 - File photo dated 06/05/04 of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan from the The Cranberries joining Italian singer Zucchero onstage during a benefit show in aid of the United Nations UNHCR refugees fund held at the Royal Albert hall, central London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan is dead at the age of 46. According to the band’s publicist, O’Riordan died suddenly in London, where she was recording, and no further details were made available and so far the death remains unexplained.

The Cranberries formed in Limerick, Ireland around the late 80s and became international stars in the 90s with hits like “Zombie” and Linger.” O’Riordan, who was the band’s main lyricist and co-songwriter, is survived by her ex-husband, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton, and their three children.