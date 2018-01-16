When The Kitchn asked readers what groceries they’re willing to splurge on, these are the delicacies they gave:

Fancy butter: French, Welsh, Danish, Amish, Irish, or from the local farm, this is the number-one splurge.

Heirloom tomatoes: In season, from the farmers market; the weirder the color, the better.

Artisan bread: Sourdough, baguettes, artisan-made — people will apparently drive 20 miles to their secret source.

Fine olive oil: Ideally from California — or your local go-to.

Good coffee: Local or from your favorite region.

Vanilla beans: The real kind, ideally from Madagascar.

Toilet paper: This is one place you don't want to skimp.

Quality cheese: From Parmigiano Reggiano and feta to Havarti and Brie, everyone's got a favorite.

Fresh eggs: Local, organic, pasture-raised, and farm-fresh.

Chocolate: At least 70% dark

