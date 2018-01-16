KIDZ BOP AND LIVE NATION ANNOUNCE ALL-NEW “KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018”

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

FRIDAY, JUNE 22 | JACOBS PAVILON AT NAUTICA

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY AT 10 AM

Purchase Tickets Here

CLEVELAND, OH (January 15, 2018) Following the success of last year’s “Best Time Ever” tour, which sold out multiple shows across the country, The KIDZ BOP Kids are hitting the road again in 2018! KIDZ BOP, the #1 kids’ music brand, and Live Nation have announced the launch of the all-new North American Tour, “KIDZ BOP Live 2018.” The tour announcement coincides with the release of KIDZ BOP 37, the latest album in the best-selling music series. The summer leg of the all-new tour kicks off in Toronto on June 1 and will hit more than 30 cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Tickets for spring & summer dates of the “KIDZ BOP Live 2018”

tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 19 at LiveNation.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the “KIDZ BOP Live 2018” Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets, which are available beginning Tuesday, January 16 at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers and Spotify listeners. Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids will also be available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour. “KIDZ BOP Live 2018” is the ultimate family concert experience, “sung by kids for kids.” The KIDZ BOP Kids – Billboard Magazine’s #1 Kids’ Artist for eight consecutive years (2010 – 2017) – will headline the new show,

performing some of today’s biggest hit songs. Just in time for the new tour, three new talented young performers – Olivia (11), Shane (13), and Indigo (11) – are joining the existing group of KIDZ BOP Kids: Ahnya (13), Cooper (14), Freddy (13), Isaiah (11) and Julianna (13). Four KIDZ BOP Kids will take the stage for each performance, which will include innovative stage design, special effects, fan interaction, and even a parent lipsync battle to 90’s hits.

This year, KIDZ BOP has partnered with award-winning SRae Productions, who’ve produced tours for many of the world’s top artists, including Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, Rascal Flatts and Pentatonix, to help create the biggest and best KIDZ BOP live show yet.

Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP, said, “We’ve teamed up with the biggest names in the industry to create a memorable show for first-time concert goers in the audience. SRae Productions and Live Nation are responsible for A-List tours, and KIDZ BOP is no exception. ‘KIDZ BOP Live 2018’ is a true concert experience, just for kids.”