By Scott T. Sterling

As anticipation builds for Justin Timberlake’s new project, Man of the Woods, he’s shared a new video that goes behinds the scenes of the album’s creation.

The nearly four-minute clip finds the pop star in the studio working with producers Pharrell Willams and Timbaland, both of whom played major roles in Timberlake’s star-making 2002 debut, Justified.

In one scene, Timberlake points out the “country melody” of one of the new tracks, which features a trap beat and heavily Auto-Tuned vocals.

“I guess I would describe it as ‘modern Americana with 808s,’ he says in describing the “wide range of sonics” found on Man of the Woods.

Later in the video, he goes on to talk about “those southern guitars and that sound that feels like heritage. That is me exercising my love for where I came from. But then you mix it with something modern, that’s just like, where we are today. To me, if you can put those two things together, that’s like an equation for life.”

A selection of new songs are teased with snippets throughout the clip.

Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods is due to debut on Feb. 2.

