1/1/2018 - Review of the Year 2017: April: Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda take part in filming of a scene from the movie sequel Mary Poppins Returns in front of Buckingham Palace, central London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

There are so many great movies coming our way in 2018 — and Disney is to thank for quite a few of them. Here are the soon-to-be classics we’re most excited to see:

Black Panther – February 16

A Wrinkle In Time – March 9

Avengers: Infinity War – May 4

Solo: A Star Wars Story – May 25

Incredibles 2 – June 15

Ant-Man and the Wasp – July 6

Christopher Robin – August 3

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – November 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – November 21

Mary Poppins Returns – December 25