There are so many great movies coming our way in 2018 — and Disney is to thank for quite a few of them. Here are the soon-to-be classics we’re most excited to see:

Black PantherFebruary 16

A Wrinkle In TimeMarch 9

Avengers: Infinity War May 4

Solo: A Star Wars StoryMay 25

Incredibles 2June 15

Ant-Man and the WaspJuly 6

Christopher RobinAugust 3

The Nutcracker and the Four RealmsNovember 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2November 21

Mary Poppins ReturnsDecember 25

