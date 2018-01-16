Photo Courtesy of Joe Kleon / G4orce Studios / JoeKleon.com

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND ANNOUNCES 2018 SUMMER TOUR AND NEW STUDIO ALBUM

SATURDAY, JUNE 2 | BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

After taking 2017 off, Dave Matthews Band returns with a new studio album – set for release this summer – and a North American tour. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on the album, which will mark its ninth studio release and first since 2012’s Away From The World.

Dave Matthews Band will kick off its extensive summer outing on May 18 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX. The run will include two-night stands in Denver, CO and West Palm Beach, FL, and a three-night stand over Labor Day weekend at The Gorge in Quincy, WA – a tradition beloved by both the band and its fans. The tour will wrap up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September 10.

An online ticket presale is underway now at http://www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Every online ticket order for the 2018 summer tour, purchased by May 17, 2018, will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album when it is released.

Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of Dave Matthews Bands 2018 tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase pre- sale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2, at 10 AM local time. For itinerary, see below or visit http://davematthewsband.com.

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 20 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. It is the first group in history to have six consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.