Zac Brown Band Announces ‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018’

North American Tour

AUGUST 2 | BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 AT 10 AM

‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018,’ Zac Brown Band’s eighth headlining North American Concert Tour, kicks off June 8. The 27-date tour, which will see more stadium shows than any of the group’s previous tours, begins with two concerts at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park and concludes with two stadium performances with the Eagles at San Francisco’s AT&T Park and San Diego’s Petco Park. Tickets go on sale to the general public January 19.

“‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live’ is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence,” says Zac Brown. “This summer, we’ll bring the fans along that journey with us.”

Here’s Zac Brown Band’s tour announcement video:

Zac Brown Band played to more than a million fans in 2017 and over five million fans in the last five years. Sold-out stadium shows at Denver’s Coors Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field anchored last year’s tour, which Billboard described as an “epic 2017 show run”: https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/8014097/zac-brown-band-hollywood-bowl-live-interview

Hit single “My Old Man” is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, to be handed out January 28 in New York City. The nomination is the ninth for the group’s members, to go with three GRAMMY wins.

While in New York for the GRAMMYS, Zac Brown Band will perform at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Fleetwood Mac on January 26 at Radio City Music Hall. Other performers at the event benefiting MusiCares and its safety net of health and human services programs will include Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, HAIM, Harry Styles, John Legend, Juanes, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Lorde, Miley Cyrus and OneRepublic.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19 at 10AM local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 16 at 10AM local time.The June 14 and June 15 Fenway Park Concerts will go on-sale Thursday, January 18 at 10AM local time.Citi® is the official presale credit card of the “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 17 at 10AM local time until Thursday, January 18 at 10PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

VIP packages are also available for pre-sale and general on sale purchases to provide unique experiences like pre-show lounge access and backstage tours.