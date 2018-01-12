With school closings and icy roads, we figured we would put together a list of things for you and your family to do while you’re stuck inside!

Indoor Camping – Grab board games, sleeping bags, a tent and snacks to eat while camping indoors with your family. It’ll be warm PLUS, you can reconnect with your family.

Puppets – Grab your puppets and put on a show with your family

Make An Awesome, Delicious Breakfast – Grab your favorite breakfast foods and cook together as a family!

Take A Bath (and get a bath bomb too!) – The perfect way to relax after stressing with cold weather, a warm, relaxing bath!

Movie and Popcorn Day – It’s simple, easy and you can stay in your pajamas all day!

Paint Something In Your House – If you have something you’ve been wanting to paint in your house, take the time out of your weekend to go ahead and do it!

Dress Up With The Kids – Put on a fashion show with your family by having everyone dress up in their favorite outfits and show them off!