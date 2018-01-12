Jennifer Lopez attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, on May 15, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

J. Lo will guest star in an upcoming episode of “Will & Grace.” The singer and actress will play two roles in the show, herself and her “Shades of Blue” character “Harlee Santos.”

It’s not the first time Lopez has appeared on the show. She guest stared in seasons 6 and 7, playing a woman who grew up in the Bronx with Megan Mullally’s character “Karen’s” since-deceased maid.

