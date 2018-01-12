Filed Under:Jennifer Lopez, will and grace
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, on May 15, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

J. Lo will guest star in an upcoming episode of “Will & Grace.” The singer and actress will play two roles in the show, herself and her “Shades of Blue” character “Harlee Santos.”

It’s not the first time Lopez has appeared on the show. She guest stared in seasons 6 and 7, playing a woman who grew up in the Bronx with Megan Mullally’s character “Karen’s” since-deceased maid.

Source

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Now -January 14, 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live