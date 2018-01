1. SUNDAY IS NATIONAL DRESS UP YOUR PET DAY! SPEAKING OF DRESSING UP, EVERY OCTOBER WE ALL DRESS UP IN COSTUMES FOR THIS HOLIDAY, WHAT IS IT?

HALLOWEEN

2. JOHN CENA WILL HOST NICKELODEON’S 2018 KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS. CENA IS CURRENTLY SIGNED TO WWE, WHERE HE IS A FREE AGENT. SO, WHICH SPORT IS CENA THEN KNOWN FOR?

WRESTLING

3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KIRSTIE ALLEY. HERE’S A THROWBACK QUESTION. WHAT WAS HER CHARACTER’S NAME ON THE SHOW “CHEERS”?

REBECCA HOWE

4. CAMILA CABELLO CONTINUES TO OPEN UP ABOUT HER DEPARTURE FROM FIFTH HARMONY. SHE SAYS ONE OF THE REASONS SHE DECIDED TO LEAVE THE GROUP IS BECAUSE SHE WASN’T ABLE TO CONTRIBUTE TO THEIR MUSIC AS MUCH AS SHE WANTED. WHICH ONE OF THESE GIRLS IS NOT IN THE GROUP FIFTH HARMONY? LAUREN, ALLY OR ANNA?

ANNA

5. OH BABY IM SO EXCITED…A NEW TOM HANKS MOVIE HITS THEATERS THIS WEEKEND. BY THE WAY, IT’S THE FIRST TIME THAT MERYL STREEP, TOM HANKS AND STEVEN SPIELBERG HAVE COLLABORATED ON A PROJECT. WHAT’S THE NAME OF THE MOVIE?

THE POST