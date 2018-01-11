Ikea is using some creative marketing. The Swedish furniture giant has asked women who think they are pregnant to urinate on its latest print ad to find out for sure. If the test is positive, discounts on baby furniture await!

Here’s how it works. The ad is running in Swedish magazine “Amelia” and has a picture of a baby crib with the text, “Peeing on this ad may change your life” at the top of the page. If the test is positive, a discount code is revealed for the advertised crib.

“This ad is also a pregnancy test. Pee on the marked area and wait a moment,” the print says. “If you are expecting, you will get a surprise right here in the ad.”

The agency behind the campaign said there were even “technical advancements made” while crafting the pregnancy test technology to work from a magazine page. Apparently, those advancements may have the potential to improve medical diagnostics in the future.