If you’re in the market for a new job, maybe it’s time to look into things that will get you the dough and also make you feel good about yourself at the end of every day. No one wants to work a job they hate.

Here are the top ten high paying jobs that people genuinely enjoy, according to “U.S. News & World Report”:

Software developer

Dentist

Physician Assistant

Nurse Practitioner

Orthodontist

Statistician

Pediatrician

Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Physician

So if you’re heading towards those six-figure jobs, this is where you should have you eye. Not a walk in the park getting to these positions, but definitely with its huge payoffs!