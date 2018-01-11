Filed Under:jobs

If you’re in the market for a new job, maybe it’s time to look into things that will get you the dough and also make you feel good about yourself at the end of every day. No one wants to work a job they hate.

Here are the top ten high paying jobs that people genuinely enjoy, according to “U.S. News & World Report”:

  • Software developer
  • Dentist
  • Physician Assistant
  • Nurse Practitioner
  • Orthodontist
  • Statistician
  • Pediatrician
  • Obstetrician and Gynecologist
  • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon
  • Physician

 

So if you’re heading towards those six-figure jobs, this is where you should have you eye. Not a walk in the park getting to these positions, but definitely with its huge payoffs!

