1. DUNKIN DONUTS IS CHANGING THE MENU IN 2018. THEY’RE DROPPING SOME FOOD ITEMS, AND ADDING A COUPLE OF DRINKS. DUNKIN DONUTS IS KNOWN FOR SELLING COFFEE, AND THIS DELICIOUS ITEM.

DOUGHNUTS

2. OPRAH’S HOME IS ONE OF MANY THAT WAS DAMAGED BY THE DEADLY MUDSLIDES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. SPEAKING OF OPRAH, HER TV CHANNEL OWN, DEBUTED ON JANUARY 1, 2011. WHAT DOES OWN STAND FOR?

OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK

3. LET’S STEP INTO THE “JEN AND TIM SHOW VAULT”…TAKE A LISTEN TO THIS TRACK AND TELL ME HOW OLD IT IS? (SINGLE LADIES BY BEYONCE) 6 YEARS? 8 YEARS? 10 YEARS?

10 YEARS

4. MARIAH CAREY IS HAVING FUN WITH HER NEW YEAR’S EVE TEA REQUEST, AND SHE ALSO HOPES TO MAKE A LITTLE MONEY OFF OF IT. THE SINGER JUST DEBUTED A NEW PIECE OF MERCHANDISE IN HER STORE, WHICH SHE’S CALLING A “TEA SHIRT.” WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THE 2001 AMERICAN ROMANTIC MUSICAL DRAMA FILM FEATURING MARIAH CAREY?

GLITTER

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS WILL BE GETTING A NEW VIDEO TODAY. THE SINGER REVEALED ON HER “THE SWIFT LIFE” APP THAT THE CLIP, WHICH WILL FEATURE ED SHEERAN, WILL DEBUT TODAY, WITH A TRAILER PREMIERING DURING “GOOD MORNING AMERICA.” WHAT MONTH IS TAYLOR SWIFT COMING TO CLEVELAND? JUNE, JULY OR AUGUST?

JULY