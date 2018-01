1. IT’S OFFICIAL, IF YOU WANT TO SEE MEGHAN MARKLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA, YOU’LL HAVE TO FOLLOWING THE OFFICIAL KENSINGTON PALACE ACCOUNTS. THE BRIDE-TO-BE HAS DELETED HER SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. TRUE OR FALSE, MEGHAN MARKLE IS MARRYING PRINCE HARRY?

TRUE

2. THE NEW JUDGES ON “AMERICAN IDOL” CERTAINLY SEEM TO ENJOY EACH OTHER’S COMPANY. THEY ALL ATTENDED A COCKTAIL PARTY FOR THE SHOW AT THE TELEVISION CRITICS ASSOCIATION PRESS TOUR, AND COULDN’T HELP BUT GET ON THE MIC TO PERFORM FOR GUESTS. CAN YOU NAME TWO OUT OF THE THREE NEW AMERICAN IDOL JUDGES?

KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN AND LIONEL RICHIE

3. AS IF HEADLINING THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW WASN’T ENOUGH, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS SET TO APPEAR ON “THE TONIGHT SHOW”, STARRING JIMMY FALLON, POST-SUPER BOWL EPISODE. WHO’S OLDER? JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE? OR JIMMY FALLON?

JIMMY FALLON – 43

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – 36

4. THE SKINNYGIRL EMPIRE IS EXPANDING. REALITY STAR BETHENNY FRANKEL’S COMPANY WILL NOW INCLUDE APPAREL SHE DESIGNED. BETHENNY FRANKEL’S IS BEST KNOWN FOR HER APPEARANCE ON THIS REAL HOUSEWIVES SHOW. IS IT REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY OR ATLANTA?

NEW YORK

5. BIG BONNAROO NEWS, AS WE NOW KNOW THE HEADLINERS OF THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL. EMINEM, THE KILLERS, AND MUSE ARE IN…ALONG WITH A HOST OF OTHER BAND. WHICH STATE DOES BONNAROO TAKE PLACE?

TENNESSEE