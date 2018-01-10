Tonya Harding may not skate competitively anymore, but she certainly skated away from an interview with Piers Morgan yesterday. She was a guest on “Good Morning Britain” to promote her biopic, “I, Tonya,” which outlines how she was physically and emotionally abused by her mother.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Piers decided to bring up the infamous 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan that got Tonya banned from skating for life. “I respect you for trying to ask these questions,” Harding told Morgan. “I’m here to talk about the future and what it means. My movie is going to reach so many people to get them to ask for help…People who were also abused.”

That’s when he popped off with, “Maybe it suits you to play the victim. But the victim was Nancy Kerrigan.” Tonya tried to end the interview right then. She told Piers, “Thank you so much but I’m going to have to say have a good night.” But he kept pressing, accusing her of knowing what her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and his friend, Shawn Eckhardt, were planning to do. She snapped, “No, I did not,” before abruptly ending their chat.