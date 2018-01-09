Photo: Samantha Severo

The Recording Academy has announced that the recipients of its Special Merit Awards and Lifetime Achievement Award honorees. They include Neil Diamond, Tina Turner and Queen.

“This year’s Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history,” said Recording Academy President Neil Portnow in a press release. “These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy.”

The award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the honorees will be held in summer 2018 – details coming soon.

