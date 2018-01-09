Filed Under:pink, Super Bowl
We are SO EXCITED!!

Pink will be joining Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl, but not during the halftime show. The singer is set to perform the National Anthem before the kickoff at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Pink is far from the first big name to tackle the anthem at the Super Bowl. Last year Luke Bryan performed the “Star-Spangled Banner,” while previous performers included Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Cher, Garth Brooks, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Neil Diamond, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey and more.

Super Bowl LII (52) airs February 4th on NBC.

