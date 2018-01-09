Jack John concert at Blossom Music Center - June 3, 2017
With shows by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran, it’s no secret that 2017 was one for the books. We’ve barely dug into 2018 and the concert line-up for the year is giving us the vibe that this year will be even better.
Here are the shows we’re looking forward to most:
- 3 Doors Down at Hard Rock Rocksino – February 9
- Kid Rock at Quicken Loans Arena – February 24
- Miranda Lambert at Wolstein Center – March 3
- P!nk at Quicken Loans Arena – March 28
- Justin Timberlake at Quicken Loans Arena – March 31
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Hard Rock Rocksino – April 4
- Daughtry at Hard Rock Rocksino – April 11
- LaureLive at Laurel Butler Campus – June 9-10
- Shania Twain at Quicken Loans Arena – June 16
- Weezer & Pixies at Blossom – July 11
- Barenaked Ladies at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – July 15
- Niall Horan at Blossom – August 29