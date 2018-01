1. THE WEEKND HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE’S CUTTING TIES WITH H&M OVER A PHOTO ON THE COMPANY’S WEBSITE THAT’S BEING CRITICIZED FOR BEING RACIST. H&M SELLS WHAT? CLOTHES? CARS? SNOW BLOWERS?

CLOTHES

2. GUESS WHAT SEASON IT IS? AND, NO THAT’S NOT QUESTION 3. IT’S GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON! NAME ANY GIRL SCOUT COOKIE FLAVOR.

SMORES. THIN MINTS. SAMOAS. TAGALONGS. TREFOILS.

3. ROD STEWART AND CYNDI LAUPER HAD SUCH A GOOD TIME ON THE ROAD TOGETHER LAST SUMMER THAT THEY ARE DOING IT AGAIN. AS A SOLO ARTIST, STEWART WAS INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME IN WHICH YEAR? 1993, 1994 OR 1995?

1994

4. BOTH LENA DUNHAM AND JACK ANTONOFF ARE APPARENTLY BACK ON THE MARKET. JACK ANTONOFF IS BEST KNOWN FOR BEING IN THE BAND FUN, SPEAKING OF FUN, CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER MEMBER IN THE BAND BESIDES JACK? WE WILL TAKE FIRST NAMES TOO!

NATE RUESS, ANDREW DOST

5. SPOILER ALERT! GUESS WHO GOT BOOTED FROM “THE BACHELOR” LAST NIGHT? JENNY, VALERIE AND LAUREN G…SEE YA! WHEN THIS SEASON OF “THE BACHELOR” BEGAN, JUST DAYS AGO, THERE WERE 4 FEMALE CONTESTANTS WITH THE SAME FIRST NAME. WHAT WAS THAT NAME?

LAUREN