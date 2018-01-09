A 27-year-old from Australia is sharing life lessons after her untimely death.

Holly Butcher passed away Jan. 4 from a rare form of cancer: Ewing’s sarcoma.

Before she died, she wrote a beautiful letter, and asked her parents to post it on Facebook after she passed away.

Her parents did so, just moments after announcing their daughter had died.

The letter starts out saying, “’It’s a strange thing to realize and accept your mortality at 26 years young. It’s just one of those things you ignore. The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming; Until the unexpected happens.”

Holly went on to tell readers not to whine about “ridiculous things,” and “let all that s**t go.

“wear you will not be thinking of those things when it is your turn to go,” she wrote. “It is all SO insignificant when you look at life as a whole.”

She ended by asking people to donate blood, which she said kept her alive for an extra year.

The letter has gone viral, having been shared over 88,000 times.

Live each day like it’s your last, words we should all get behind, because you never know. Always tell the important people in your life how much you love them every single day

