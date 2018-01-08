A workplace hazard for mail carriers in Rocky River, Ohio? Wild turkeys. About 25 to 30 homes haven’t been getting their mail delivered because of the birds…for three weeks.

“There’s a lot of bird feeders over there so there’s a food source in that area,” Rocky River Mayor Pam Bobst explains. “It is an issue so we’ve asked residents to cease putting out bird seed and bird food so we can see if they will go [elsewhere.]”

Some carriers have been pecked, but have not been hurt. Regardless, the unsafe conditions caused by the birds has forced some residents to go to the post office to get their mail.