Oprah Winfrey brought her own brand of Black Woman Magic to the party, and everyone took notice. She shut the Golden Globe Awards down with her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech.

After pointing out how she watched Sidney Poitier accept the same honor as a little girl, the reigning Queen of Media touched on several topics including Recy Taylor – a little-known civil rights figure who died last week – the significance of being the first Black woman to receive the award, and strong words for the abusive men in Hollywood. She brought the house down with the fervor of a storefront preacher.

The audience gave Miss O several standing ovations and everyone in the room was on the edge of his and her seats.