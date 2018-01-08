JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ANNOUNCES

THE MAN OF THE WOODS TOUR

WHEN: Saturday, March 31

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

TICKETS: On Sale Monday, January 22 at 10am

Purchase Tickets Here

Cleveland, OH (January 8, 2018) – Global superstar Justin Timberlake announced today that he will make his highly anticipated return to the stage with The Man Of The Woods Tour. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing will kick off March 13 in Toronto and stop in 27 cities, ending in his hometown of Memphis on May 30. You can view the tour trailer here.

The Man Of The Woods Tour is named after Timberlake’s forthcoming album Man Of The Woods, set for release on February 2. The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences.

Timberlake is slated to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4. This will be his third time performing at the most watched musical event of the year, making it the highest number of appearances by an individual entertainer. Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. For dates on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 16, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 10 at 10am local time through Sunday, January 14 at 5pm local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, January 22 the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 17 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, January 21 at 5pm local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, January 29 the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 24 at 10am local time through Sunday, January 28 at 5pm local time.

“Our Card Members love music and we have a long history of bringing them memorable experiences with the industry’s hottest artists. Justin Timberlake is one of music’s biggest stars, so we are thrilled to announce our partnership, which begins with the American Express Card Member presale for his widely anticipated The Man Of The Woods Tour,” shared Walter Frye, Vice President of Global Entertainment Partnerships at American Express.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, January 16 at Ticketmaster.com. Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are also eligible for pre-sale ticket purchases starting Wednesday, January 10th. For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit http://www.VIP.justintimberlake.com. At every U.S. stop on The Man Of The Woods Tour there will be a VIP Verizon Up section, putting customers up close and personal to the stage and JT. Verizon Up, the company’s loyalty program, is all about thanking customers through everyday rewards and exclusive experiences, like getting closer to the artists they love – including Justin Timberlake.

The GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum selling artist was nominated for an Academy Award® in 2017 for the song “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” from the film Trolls, for which he also won his 10th Grammy. As an actor he has appeared in a variety of films including Alpha Dog, Black Snake Moan, Shrek The Third, The Social Network and most recently Wonder Wheel. Additionally, Timberlake has won four Emmys for his appearances on Saturday Night Live.