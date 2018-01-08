Filed Under:browns, perfect season parade 2.0
  • The parade happened last Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium
  • It was COLD. Temps were in the single digits with a wind chill that reached -11 degrees!
  • Between 2,500 and 3,200 people showed up
  • Raised $14,696 for the Cleveland Food Bank
  • In the parade there were a bunch of Browns-painted buses, the infamous Cleveland quarterback graveyard, fans with bags over their heads and more.
  • A lot of people from out of town showed up and those that had stopped by to protest the parade, said they actually enjoyed themselves.

Want to hear the complete details? Listen to our podcast with the organizer above!

