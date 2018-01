1. CLEVELAND BROWNS PLAYER—DEFENSIVE LINEMAN EMMANUEL OGBAH—WAS NOT HAPPY ABOUT THE 0-16 PARADE EITHER. OGBAH TOOK TO HIS TWITTER CRITICIZING PEOPLE ATTENDED THE PARADE, SAYING THOSE IN ATTENDANCE SHOULDN’T CALL THEMSELVES TRUE FANS OF THE TEAM. FINISH THIS BROWNS CHANT: HERE WE GO BROWNIES, HERE WE GO ___

WOOF WOOF!

2. IN GOLDEN GLOBE NEWS, STERLING K BROWN WON THE AWARD FOR “BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES” FOR THIS ROLE ON THE TELEVISION SHOW “THIS IS US”.

RANDALL PEARSON

3. THERE’S A NEW NUMBER ONE ALBUM ON THE “BILLBOARD” 200 ALBUM CHART. TOPPING THE CHART THIS WEEK IS THE SOUNDTRACK TO “THE GREATEST SHOWMAN”. IT IS THE FIRST MOVIE SOUNDTRACK TO HIT NUMBER ONE SINCE THIS MOVIE DID IN MARCH OF LAST YEAR. FIFTY SHADES DARKER, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST OR PITCH PERFECT 3?

FIFTY SHADES DARKER

4. GOOD NEWS FOR ALL OF YOUR AMAZON ECHO HOLDERS! STARTING JANUARY 14TH AND RUNNING UNTIL VALENTINE’S DAY, ALEXA WILL BE OFFERING UP DATING ADVICE TO EAGER SINGLES. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS ASK, AND SHE’LL SPREAD HER DATING WISDOM WITH THE WORLD! SPEAKING OF DATING APP, WHICH DATING APP IS THE MOST POPULAR? BUMBLE, TINDER OR OKCUPID?

OKCUPID (BUMBLE 4TH, TINDER 5TH)

5. WHAT? IS IT THE END OF “THE BIG BANG THEORY”? JOHNNY GALECKI MENTIONS THAT AFTER NEXT SEASON, THE SHOW COULD BE OVER! NOTHING HAS BEEN CONFIRMED. JOHNNY GALEKI PLAYS THIS CHARACTER ON THE SHOW. FIRST NAME WILL DO.

LEONARD HOFSTADLER