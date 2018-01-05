When is the best time to take down the tree? For lots of people, taking it down is personal preference – the day after Christmas? Sure Wait until New Year’s? Why not!? For some, the actual condition of the tree dictates when the tree will be taken down.

But some folks follow a more traditional path. The official holiday season ends on January 6th – the feast of the Epiphany (which follows the 12 days of Christmas, which officially begins on the evening of December 25th).

How long do you keep your Christmas tree up?