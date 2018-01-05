Filed Under:Christmas

When is the best time to take down the tree? For lots of people, taking it down is personal preference – the day after Christmas? Sure Wait until New Year’s? Why not!? For some, the actual condition of the tree dictates when the tree will be taken down.

But some folks follow a more traditional path. The official holiday season ends on January 6th – the feast of the Epiphany (which follows the 12 days of Christmas, which officially begins on the evening of December 25th).

How long do you keep your Christmas tree up?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

January 10-14, 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live