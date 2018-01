1. JANUARY 6TH IS NATIONAL TAKE DOWN THE CHRISTMAS TREE DAY! TRUE OR FALSE, CHRISTMAS IS IN DECEMBER!

TRUE OBVIOUSLY

2. ALEX TREBEK HAD SURGERY? YA. THIS HAPPENED AT THE END OF LAST YEAR TO REMOVE BLOOD COTS IN HIS BRAIN. ALEX RELEASED A VIDEO TO SAY THAT HIS PROGNOSIS IS “EXCELLENT”. ALEX TREBEK HAS HOSTED THIS GAME SHOW SINCE 1984.

JEOPARDY

3. FOX’S NEW TALENT COMPETITION, “THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM,” DEBUTED LAST NIGHT. HOSTED BY FERGIE, THE SHOW FEATURES A PANEL OF EXPERTS THAT INCLUDES SEAN “P. DIDDY” COMBS AND MEGHAN TRAINOR. SPEAKING OF TALENT COMPETITION SHOWS, WHICH NETWORK IS “THE VOICE” ON? NBC, ABC OR CBS?

NBC

4. THE FIRST PERFORMERS OF THE 60TH GRAMMY AWARDS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED, AND INCLUDE STAR 102 ARTISTS LADY GAGA AND PINK. THE GRAMMYS ARE JANUARY 28TH, AND HOSTED BY THIS LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST.

JAMES CORDEN

5. “NEW GIRL” IS GETTING READY TO BID FANS FAREWELL. THE SEVENTH AND FINAL SEASON WILL PREMIERE ON APRIL 10TH. ZOOEY DESCHANEL PLAYS ONE OF THE MAIN CHARACTERS ON THE SHOW, WHAT IS HER CHARACTER’S NAME?

JESS