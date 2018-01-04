Filed Under:Taco Bell

As if we needed more reasons to hit up the Taco Bell, they’ll be adding fries to their menu by January 25th! Not only that, but they’re serving up “Nacho Fries,” which include Mexican seasoning and a side of nacho cheese sauce.

The best part? The fries will only cost ONE dollar. If you’re feeling like splurging though, you can make the fries “Supreme” and add pico de gallo, beef, and sour cream. Get them “Bell Grande” and it includes all of those ingredients PLUS nacho cheese. All for less than $4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

January 10-14, 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live