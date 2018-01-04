As if we needed more reasons to hit up the Taco Bell, they’ll be adding fries to their menu by January 25th! Not only that, but they’re serving up “Nacho Fries,” which include Mexican seasoning and a side of nacho cheese sauce.

The best part? The fries will only cost ONE dollar. If you’re feeling like splurging though, you can make the fries “Supreme” and add pico de gallo, beef, and sour cream. Get them “Bell Grande” and it includes all of those ingredients PLUS nacho cheese. All for less than $4.