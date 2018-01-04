JACK Casino will be hosting their Charity Poker Tournament to benefit the Greater Cleveland Foodbank.

Some of the details:

$110 buy-in for 12,000 in chips with an additional $10 bonus buy for 3,000 in chips. For every can brought players will receive an extra 3,000 in bonus chips. Players can donate up to 5 cans giving them a total of 15,000 in bonus chips and a total of 30,000 in chips! The tournament is a $10,000 prize pool guarantee, no limit hold’ em and will take place Sunday, January 14 and Monday, January 15. Click here for more information.