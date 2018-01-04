Kerry Washington and Viola Davis at the 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by JC Olivera)

“Scandal” may be on its last legs, but Shonda Rhimes isn’t going to let it go out without a bang. That’s why Olivia Pope is going to meet her fellow “TGIT” series mate Annalise Keating from “How to Get Away with Murder” in a crossover episode.

Kerry Washington got the speculation going when she posted a picture of herself in the “How to Get Away with Murder” courthouse with the caption, “Hey Ms. [Viola Davis], check it out. This spot look familiar? Where are you?”

Then Viola tweeted a photo of herself in Mellie Grant’s Oval Office with the caption, “Hey [Kerry Washington], guess where I am?!”

But it was Shonda herself who sent the definitive tweet. She showed the script of the crossover episode and said, “People. It’s happening.”

While we’re not sure exactly when Olivia and Annalise will meet, both “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” will return on January 18th.