1. A MAN FROM OHIO HAS ALREADY REACHED HIS 2018 GOAL BY BREAKING THE RECORD FOR THE LONGEST CONSECUTIVE STREAK OF EATING AT CHIPOTLE. GET THIS, HIS NAME IS BRUCE WAYNE. BRUCE WAYNE IS THE NAME FOR WHICH SUPERHERO? SUPERMAN, SPIDERMAN OR BATMAN?

BATMAN

2. NIELSEN REPORTS THAT “DESPACITO,” FEATURING JUSTIN BIEBER WAS THE MOST STREAMED SONG OF 2017, FOLLOWED BY THIS ED SHEERAN SONG.

“SHAPE OF YOU”

3. SCANDAL MAY BE ON ITS WAY OUT, BUT SHONDA RHIMES IS DOING SOMETHING INCREDIBLE. OLIVIA POPE IS GOING TO MEET HER FELLOW “TGIT” SERIES MATE ANNALISE KEATING FROM “HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER” IN A CROSSOVER EPISODE. WHICH SHOW HAS BEEN ON THE AIR LONGER? SCANDAL? HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER?

SCANDAL – 2012

HTGAWM – 2014

4. ROB THOMAS WANTS HIS FANS TO BE ABLE TO ENJOY HIS LIVE CONCERTS WHETHER THEY CAN GET TO A VENUE OR NOT. SO HE’S TEAMED UP WITH VNUE TO RECORD SOME OF HIS JANUARY SHOWS, AND MAKE THE CONTENT AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD. HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND MATCHBOX TWENTY? 4, 5 OR 6?

4 (ROB THOMAS, BRIAN YALE, PAUL DOUCETTE, KYLE COOK)

5. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE HAS A NEW ALBUM NEXT MONTH, WHICH WE’VE TALKED ABOUT, BUT HIS NEW SINGLE DROPS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT AND WE KNOW THE NAME. “FILTHY”. WHAT CAN’T JUSTIN DO? HE SINGS, ACTS AND VOICES THIS CHARACTER IN THE MOVIE “TROLLS”?

BRANCH