Hoda Kotb attends Woman's Day 14th Annual Red Dress Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Frederick P. Rose Hall on February 7, 2017 in New York City.

Everyone was celebrating Hoda Kotb’s new “Today” gig – even the man she replaced. She said that Matt Lauer sent her a text, congratulating her on the new gig. She added, “He said some nice words.” Matt was fired in November amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Here’s the thing, even though Hoda will be taking Matt’s place in the first two hours and still keeping her fourth hour gig with Kathie Lee Gifford, she won’t be making nearly as much as he did. In fact, she’s allegedly only getting $7-million – the same amount Savannah Guthrie allegedly makes. That’s a far cry from the $25 million a year Matt was pulling in when he lost his job.

A show insider said, “Hoda isn’t complaining about the money. She has landed the big job she always dreamed of, and most definitely deserves. Plus, Matt’s salary reflected the long time he was on the show — 25 years. If things go well, Hoda could ask for more next time if she re-ups her contract. But the figures underline the huge wage disparity at NBC News.”