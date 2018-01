1. ISAIAH THOMAS PLAYED FOR THE CAVS LAST NIGHT, AND DID WELL. HE SCORED 17 POINTS IN LIMITED MINUTES. AT 5’9”, IS HE TALLER, OR SHORTER, THAN LEBRON JAMES?

SHORTER – LEBRON IS 6’8”

2. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES. THE “FIXER UPPER” STARS REVEALED THAT THEY ARE EXPECTING BABY NUMBER FIVE. FIXER UPPER IS ON HGTV…SO, WHAT DOES HGTV STAND FOR?

HOME & GARDEN TELEVISION

3. SAM SMITH MAY BE BACK FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF BOND. AFTER WINNING AN OSCAR FOR HIS SONG, “WRITING’S ON THE WALL,” PRODUCERS WANT THE SINGER TO WRITE THE THEME SONG FOR THE NEXT BOND FILM. WHICH ONE OF THESE ARTISTS DO NOT HAVE A THEME SONG FOR ANY OF THE BOND FILMS? RIHANNA, SHERYL CROW OR BONO?

RIHANNA (SHERYL “TOMORROW NEVER DIES” 97, BONO “GOLDENEYE” 95)

4. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEL GIBSON. HE’S BEEN NOMINATED TWICE FOR AN ACADEMY AWARD FOR “BEST DIRECTOR”. ONCE, IN WHICH HE WON, IN 1996 FOR “BRAVEHEART”, AND ONCE WHERE HE DID NOT WIN FOR THIS FILM RELEASED IN 2016.

HACKSAW RIDGE

5. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE CONFIRMED THE RUMORS. HIS NEW ALBUM, “MAN OF THE WOODS”, WILL DROP ON FEBRUARY 2ND. HE ALSO HINTED AT NEW MUSIC DROPPING THIS FRIDAY. HIS FIRST GRAMMY WIN, BACK IN 2004, WAS FOR WHICH SONG? CRY ME A RIVER? ROCK YOUR BODY? OR LIKE I LOVE YOU?

CRY ME A RIVER