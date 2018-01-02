Mariah Carey redeemed herself on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,” this weekend, although it wasn’t without at least one odd moment.

After last year’s disastrous performance in Times Square, where she basically stopped attempting to lip sync mid-performance, Mariah returned to the same stage, where this time she powered through her two classics “Vision of Love” and “Hero.”

But while her performance was an improvement over last year, all everyone is talking about is her “tea” moment. Just before she started singing “Hero,” Mariah decided she needed a hot beverage. “They told me there would be tea,” she said, although when it didn’t come she joked “this is a disaster” and said she’d “rough it” for her next song.

Needless to say, social media had a field day with Mariah’s “tea” moment, and she even poked fun at it as well, later posting a picture of her drinking tea and writing “found my tea.”