We had such a great year here at Star 102 — and it’s all thanks to YOU! Here are some of the stories you enjoyed most this year:

Behind The Scenes Look At The Jen And Tim Show Matching Christmas Pajamas Photo Shoot – I swear these pajamas get greater and greater every year!

img 6728 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

Congratulations To Jen Toohey’s Brother! See The Pictures Of His Beautiful Wedding – The Toohey family sure cleans up nice!

img 7503 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

Jen Toohey And Her Family Vacation In Bald Head Island, North Carolina! – Anyone else need a beach vacation ASAP?

NKOTB, Paula Abdul & Boyz II Men in Cleveland – This amazing concert absolutely ROCKED Quicken Loans Arena this summer!

img 2658 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

Photo Credit: CBS Radio Cleveland

Happy Second Birthday Baby Izzy! Tim Richards celebrated Izzy’s second birthday party and it was adorable!

12 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

Tim Richards And His Family Visit Hershey, PA! This looked like such a blast!

dsc 0225 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

Nickelback And Daughtry’s Feed The Machine Tour – What an absolutely amazing show at Blossom!

img 3629 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

Photo Credit: CBS Radio Cleveland

Westfield Heads To Mexico – She even spotted Jen and Tim on her vacation!

img 5906 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

Glenn in Washington D.C. – Glenn and his family had a great time exploring the city!

img 1018 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

What Garth Brooks Did At His Concert Will Bring You To Tears! – Grab the tissues, this story will have you in tears.

Kardashian Sisters Spotted in Downtown Cleveland Before the Home Opener – They made quite the scene as they shopped along Euclid Avenue!

img 0178 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

Photos: Samantha Severo/CBS Radio

Glenn and His Family in Disneyworld – So adorable!

img 15471 Star 102 Top Stories Of 2017

