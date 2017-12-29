Filed Under:new years eve

Many of us will probably stay indoors New Year’s Eve because of the bitter cold, but those of you that do decide to enjoy outdoor celebrations need to be prepared.

So here’s what to do:

  • Wear warm winter clothes. Throw out the idea of looking fabulous, this is the time to be practical.
  • Wear comfortable layers that can removed one at a time.
  • Your feet are a heat escape point, so don’t forget them!
  • Heavy socks and waterproof boots.
  • Hats, scarves, and gloves. You may not want to take these items along, but you need to. The head is the biggest escape point for body heat.

