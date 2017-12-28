Filed Under:coffee, Starbucks

Christmas may be over but Starbucks is treating their customers to a new gift, in the form of three new winter drinks.

  • Black and White Mocha – Starbucks’ signature espresso roast poured over a “silky swirl of white chocolate and dark mocha,” combined with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and chocolate “sequins” (a.k.a. chocolate shavings).
  • Black and White Hot Cocoa – Dark mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sequins
  • Black and White Frappuccino – A frozen version of the Hot Cocoa

They will be available until January 8th, or until supplies last.

