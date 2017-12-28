Filed Under:netflix

Any parent knows that one of the hardest things to do is get your kid to bed on New Year’s Eve. Just like everyone else, kids want to be in on the action of ringing in the New Year but that means them staying up until midnight, which isn’t good for them, and certainly isn’t good for your chances of having some fun the last few hours of 2017.

Well, Netflix is once again here to help! For the fourth year in a row, the streaming service is offering up New Year’s Eve countdowns, which will allow parents to countdown the end of the year at any time on New Year’s Eve.

This year’s countdowns feature beloved characters from nine different shows, including “Trollhunters,” “All Hail King Julien,” “Skylanders Academy,” “Puffin Rock,” “Word Party,” “Beat Bugs,” “Pororo,” “Larva” and “True and the Rainbow Kingdom.” Parents can find it in the “Kids” platform, where they’ll see a celebratory 2018 icon, or they can just search “countdown.”

For more details, click HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 30
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live