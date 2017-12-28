Any parent knows that one of the hardest things to do is get your kid to bed on New Year’s Eve. Just like everyone else, kids want to be in on the action of ringing in the New Year but that means them staying up until midnight, which isn’t good for them, and certainly isn’t good for your chances of having some fun the last few hours of 2017.

Well, Netflix is once again here to help! For the fourth year in a row, the streaming service is offering up New Year’s Eve countdowns, which will allow parents to countdown the end of the year at any time on New Year’s Eve.

This year’s countdowns feature beloved characters from nine different shows, including “Trollhunters,” “All Hail King Julien,” “Skylanders Academy,” “Puffin Rock,” “Word Party,” “Beat Bugs,” “Pororo,” “Larva” and “True and the Rainbow Kingdom.” Parents can find it in the “Kids” platform, where they’ll see a celebratory 2018 icon, or they can just search “countdown.”

