The Cavaliers Unveil City Edition Uniform

The Fourth Uniform in the NBA Nike Collection

Represents the Pride and Spirit of “The Land”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled the City Edition uniform, the fourth uniform from the NBA Nike Collection, to complete their on-court look for the 2017-18 season. The new gray uniform features a design that is uniquely Cleveland and represents the spirit of a team, its fans, a city and region united to Defend The Land. It is the first time in franchise history that the team will wear the color gray on the court.

The City Edition uniform joins the Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) Editions as the final installment in a collection of four new Nike uniforms introduced for the 2017-18 season. As with the previously introduced uniforms — the City Edition features the Nike Swoosh and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Wingfoot – two global emblems reflecting success, drive and determination. Each uniform was designed by the Cavs in collaboration with Nike.

“There is a cool new vibe about Cleveland and with the design of the City Edition, we wanted to make a bold statement about who we are today – a united community that is proud of ‘The Land,’ protective of our place in the universe and committed to defending our home court together,” said Tracy Marek, Cavaliers CMO. “We couldn’t be more excited about introducing this new uniform concept to everyone who stands by Cleveland and the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

The Cavs will debut the City Edition uniform on Saturday, February 3rd when they host the Houston Rockets at Quicken Loans Arena. The team will wear the City Edition a total of 11 times (7 home, 4 road) this season.

The City Edition uniform combines the updated and contemporary look of the Cavs brand with signature elements that are synonymous with Cleveland. “The Land,” a popular nickname for Cleveland, is displayed across the chest of the jersey in a bold white font and outlined in dark gray with gold highlights. The Nike Swoosh logo is positioned on the upper right chest and the Goodyear Wingfoot on the upper left. The trim on the shoulders and collar is dark gray. A gold accent shapes the V of the collar.

Gold and two-tones of gray form the shape of the uniform side panels. The shape and design is inspired by the iconic giant “Guardians of Transportation” sandstone sculptures that stand guard over Cleveland’s Hope Memorial bridge. The Guardians are mythic figures that protect those entering and leaving the city. The Cavs secondary shield logo is inset as the “head” of the sculpture on both side panels of the jersey to symbolize protection of The Land.

The front and back player numbers are displayed in a white font and outlined in dark gray with gold highlights, while the lettering (last name) on the back of the uniform is white.

A small square gold patch on the back-center collar of each jersey displays the number “1” positioned inside an outline of the Larry O’Brien trophy to represent the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2016. This is a standard feature on the uniforms of all teams that have won an NBA championship.

The shorts showcase the State of Ohio at the center of the waistband and the Ohio flag underneath the bottom flap, two unique features of the uniform that are a nod to Cavs fans across the state. The NBA logo and Nike Swoosh are on the upper front of the shorts, while “Cavaliers” is displayed down the right side of the shorts and “Cleveland” down the left.

Nike City Collection Fan Gear Available NOW- The Nike City Collection of street gear is now available at the Cavaliers Team Shop at The Q and online at Cavs.com/Shop. Fans can shop from a wide selection of hats, player tees, on-court long sleeve shooter shirts, hoodies, logo tees, track jackets, quarter zips and polos – all inspired by the color and design of the City Edition uniforms. City Edition jerseys will become available in late January.