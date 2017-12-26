Filed Under:gifts

Want to return a gift? According to National Retail Federation, JC Penney and Kohls are the best places for returns. Nordstrosm is a case-by-case situation, but most items don’t require the original tag (and receipt!) for the return.

If you’re trying to return a gift to electronic stores like Best Buy and Apple, good luck. You’ll more than likely need proof of purchase and you’ll also have a shorter window time to return.

Make sure to bring your ID and any other gift receipts you might have. Also, DON’T open the box if you don’t want the gift! That will make things harder.

For more information, click HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 30
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live