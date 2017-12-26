Want to return a gift? According to National Retail Federation, JC Penney and Kohls are the best places for returns. Nordstrosm is a case-by-case situation, but most items don’t require the original tag (and receipt!) for the return.

If you’re trying to return a gift to electronic stores like Best Buy and Apple, good luck. You’ll more than likely need proof of purchase and you’ll also have a shorter window time to return.

Make sure to bring your ID and any other gift receipts you might have. Also, DON’T open the box if you don’t want the gift! That will make things harder.

