Photo courtesy of Dreamstime

Were you one of the people who purchased something on Amazon this year? You’re not alone.

The Echo Dot was the most popular item.

Echoes had also been best-sellers on Black Friday, and Amazon dropped Dot prices to under $30 this month to fuel demand.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales made CEO Jeff Bezos a $100 billion dollar man. Cyber Monday was its biggest sales day ever.

Movies like Will Ferrell’s movie “Elf” and Michael Bublé’s album “Christmas” were top hits over the holidays. “The Walking Dead” was the most watched TV show over the holidays.

Chocolate chip cookies were the most requested recipe through Alexa and Martinis and Manhattans were the top drink requests.

Amazon celebrated its first Christmas with Whole Foods this year, and Whole Foods sold more than 500,000 pounds of sweets

Books — both hardcover and Kindle — were popular purchases too.

Household and fitness gifts were also hot items.

The Instant Pot DUO80 was the best-selling kitchen item and robot vacuum cleaners werebest sellers. The Fitbit Charge 2 was the top-selling fitness product