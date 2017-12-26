Dyngus Day in Cleveland, Ohio on April 1, 2013. (Photo Credit: Carl Harp / CBS Radio Cleveland)

A new year, a fresh start. Sure, the start of the calendar year gives us the opportunity to start clean. Whether your plan is to exercise more, save money, eat healthier, cut a bad habit or drink more water, the first of the year is always a good starting point. However, we’ve decided to put a very Cleveland spin on this year’s resolution. Here are some ideas!

  1. Take a selfie underneath the GE Chandelier in Playhouse Square
  2. Get up close and personal with your favorite bands and their artifacts at the Rock Hall
  3. Have someone take your group photo on one of the many Cleveland script signs across the city
  4. Walk barefoot in the sand along Edgewater
  5. Get a taste of Cleveland’s finest by visiting local breweries
  6. Rent a paddleboat or jet ski and cruise Lake Erie
  7. Rock out with more than 25 bands at LaureLive
  8. Embrace the cold weather at the Chalet in Strongsville
  9. Take a mini-road trip and visit the bars and beaches at Put In Bay
  10. Travel back in time at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History
  11. Deck yourself out in wine and gold and attend a Cavs game at The Q
  12. Enjoy some German beer at Cleveland Oktoberfest
  13. Feel closer to Cleveland after visiting the Western Reserve Historical Society
  14. Learn a new game — and enjoy some great beer and food — at Forest City Shuffleboard
  15. Shop locally as you visit small stores in cities including Tremont, Little Italy and Ohio City
  16. Attend a Lake Erie Monsters game at The Q
  17. Go on a shopping spree (real or window) at Crocker Park or Legacy Village
  18. Lay in the grass and take in a concert at Blossom Music Center
  19. Ride your bike along the beautiful paths in the Cleveland Metroparks
  20. Get your creative fix by visiting the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art
  21. Run for love at the Cupid’s Undie Run
  22. Create a new tradition by attending the National Air Show
  23. Eat literally all of the spaghetti at the Feast of the Assumption
  24. Show off your cultural pride by attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade or Dyngus Day celebrations
  25. Donate your time or some much-needed items to the Cleveland APL or one of Cleveland’s many animal shelters
  26. Devour a corned-beef sandwich from Slyman’s
  27. Make some new decor at Ohio City Glass
  28. Meet the animals at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
  29. Experiment and learn something new at the Great Lakes Science Center
  30. Explore nature at The Holden Arboretum
  31. Dress fancy and attend a Broadway show at Playhouse Square
  32. Take yourself out to the ballgame and watch the Indians play at Progressive Field
  33. Indulge in history at the museum
  34. Support the animals at the Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl
  35. Explore the new bars and restaurants along the river in Flats East Bank
  36. Stop and smell the roses at the Cleveland Botanical Garden
  37.  Get nostalgic touring A Christmas Story House
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 30
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live