1. TODAY IS NATIONAL COOKIE EXCHANGE DAY! TRUE OR FALSE, COOKIES ARE CONSIDERED SWEETS?

TRUE

2. BRITNEY SPEARS WILL BE TAKING THE STAGE FOR HER FINAL LAS VEGAS SHOW ON DECEMBER 31ST, AND NOW FANS AT HOME WILL GET TO SEE A LITTLE BIT OF HER FAREWELL. BRITNEY HAS JUST BEEN ADDED TO ABC’S “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST. WHICH LIVE SINGING COMPETITION SHOW DID RYAN SEACREST HOST? HERE’S A HINT, HE WILL BE HOSTING THE REBOOT OF THE SHOW AS WELL.

AMERICAN IDOL

3. WHEN IT CAME TO THE SMALL SCREEN THIS PAST YEAR, PEOPLE TUNED IN TO FOOTBALL AND SHELDON COOPER. ACCORDING TO NIELSEN RATINGS, “SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL” AND “THE BIG BANG THEORY” WERE THE MOST WATCHED TV PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR, EACH PULLING IN AN AVERAGE OF 18.5-MILLION VIEWERS WEEKLY. WHICH SHOW HAD 17.9-MILLION? “THE GOOD DOCTOR”, “YOUNG SHELDON” OR “THIS IS US”?

“THE GOOD DOCTOR”(YOUNG SHELDON – 17.7-MILLION, THIS IS US – 16.5-MILLION)

4. “PITCH PERFECT 3” IS OUT THIS WEEKEND. WHICH ROLE DOES ANNA KENDRICK PLAY IN THE “PITCH PERFECT” MOVIE FRANCHISE?

BECA

5. I HAVE A GREAT IDEA FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE. OK, IT WAS ACTUALLY PHIL COLLINS’ IDEA ON TWITTER, AND I QUOTE “IF YOU PLAY ‘IN THE AIR TONIGHT’ BY PHIL COLLINS ON DECEMBER 31ST AT 1156:40, THE DRUM BREAK WILL PLAY RIGHT AS THE CLOCK STRIKES MIDNIGHT.” WHAT YEAR, WAS “IN THE AIR TONIGHT” ORIGINALLY RELEASED? 1979? 1981? 1983?

1981