Filed Under:Santa

Good news for you Alexa lovers out there! There’s a way you and your little ones (or friends’ little ones) can track Santa’s sleigh the night of Christmas Eve. The device will be using KAYAK’s Flight Tracker to tell you where Santa is and when.

If you’re the proud owner of an Amazon Echo Show, you’ll be able to ask it the location of Santa at any given time. The program uses navigation software, algorithms, and of course, the elves, to get an exact location on the jolly dude we all love around Christmas.

Source

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 30
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live