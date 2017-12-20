- Lady Gaga. Photo Credit: Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Lady Gaga is the latest artist to land her own Las Vegas residency. The Las Vegas Review journal was the first to report the rumors, and then yesterday Gaga took to social media to confirm the news.

“The rumors are true. I will have my own residency in Las Vegas,” she wrote. “I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before…. this is just the beginning of a new era!”

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

Gaga adds that fans will get to see a “brand new show” with the residency at the venue, which is located in the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.

According to the “Las Vegas Review Journal,” Gaga’s residency will consist of 36 shows, starting late next year and running through 2019 and possibly even 2020 (official dates have yet to be announced). Some reports claimed she was making $100 million for 60 shows but insiders say that number’s “way, way, way, off.”