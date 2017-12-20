Photo: Peter Brouillet / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

A lawsuit against Michael Jackson has been dismissed.

Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff ruled on Tuesday (Dec. 19) that two corporations formerly owned by Jackson, and which still exist, cannot be held responsible for the late singer’s alleged molestation of Wade Robson, reports USA Today.

“What the judge is saying is that if own a corporation or a company, you can hire people, use these people to facilitate your sexual abuse, use them to facilitate victims,” said Robson’s attorney Vince Finaldi, who plans to appeal. “So long as you’re the sole owner of that corporation, the corporation can’t be held liable.”

The Jackson estate’s attorney Howard Weitzman was pleased with the court’s decision. “In my opinion, Mr. Robson’s allegations, made 20-plus years after they supposedly occurred and years after Mr. Robson testified twice under oath — including in front of a jury — that Michael Jackson had never done anything wrong to him was always about the money rather than a search for the truth.”