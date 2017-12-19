Boston Market – Some locations will be open for dining in and Boston Market has order pick-ups and meal deliveries available for your holiday feast.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Forget your traditional turkey, why not have wings this year instead? Check with your local Buffalo Wild Wings to get their holiday hours.

Denny’s – It’s nice to know they’re always open at Denny’s so you can have your holiday pancakes and hash browns.

IHOP – While you’re on the road to Grandma’s house, stop off at an IHOP for breakfast on Christmas. Your kiddos will love their Fluffy the Snowman pancakes.

Macaroni Grill – Get out of the house and enjoy a glass of their wine with the Honor Wine system at Macaroni Grill. All locations are going to be open from noon to 8 p.m. and reservations are recommended.

Starbucks – Start your Christmas morning off right with a cup of your favorite beverage from Starbucks. Most locations open early but close in the afternoon, so check yours before you head out for your afternoon pick-me-up December 25.

Waffle House – You can count on Waffle House on Christmas. Locations are open 24/7 all year, so you can get your hash brown fix anytime.