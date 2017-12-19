Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Ellen DeGeneres just wants Justin Bieber to get out of the street already.

DeGeneres has revealed a new parody of Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” video for the holidays, updating the clip for the pop star’s 2011 single.

The parody finds the comedian stuck in the car featured in the original video, honking at Bieber to just get out of the road so she can pass. DeGeneres even calls the singer a “punk ass kid” after he hurls snowballs at her car.

Watch the hilarity ensue below.