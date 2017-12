1. TOMORROW IS NATIONAL SANGRIA DAY! IS SANGRIA AN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE?

YES, OBVIOUSLY

2. “A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE” FLOUNDERED IN THE RATINGS, ONLY PULLING IN 4.5-MILLION VIEWERS. WHILE THAT MAY SOUND LIKE A LOT OF PEOPLE, IT’S ACTUALLY THE LOWEST AUDIENCE FOR A LIVE TELEVISED MUSICAL EVER. FALLING VERY SHORT OF “GREASE LIVE’S” 12.2-MILLION VIEWERS AND FAILED TO GET EVEN HALF OF THIS LIVE TELEVISED MUSICAL. “THE PASSION”OR “HAIRSPRAY LIVE”?

“HAIRSPRAY LIVE’S” 9.1-MILLION. (THE PASSION 6.6 MILLION)

3. IT’S HARD TO ESCAPE MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS CLASSIC “ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU” AROUND THE HOLIDAYS, BUT BELIEVE IT OR NOT, THE SONG HAS NEVER BEEN A TOP TEN HIT…UNTIL NOW. MARIAH’S TUNE IS AT NUMBER NINE THIS WEEK ON “BILLBOARD’S” HOT 100 CHART, THE FIRST TIME THE HOLIDAY CLASSIC HAS LANDED IN THE HOT 100 TOP TEN SINCE IT WAS RELEASED IN WHICH YEAR? 1992, 1993 OR 1994?

1994

4. IT LOOKS LIKE NBC IS EYEING A CONTINUATION OF THE SHOW, “THE OFFICE”. APPARENTLY, THIS WOULD HAPPEN DURING THE 2018-2019 SEASON. STEVE CARRELL WILL NOT BE BACK TO REPRISE HIS ROLE AS MICHAEL SCOTT, BUT THE SHOW WILL, ONCE AGAIN, BE SET AT THE SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA LOCATION OF THIS WORKPLACE.

DUNDER MIFFLIN

5. WE HAVE A VERY SPECIAL BIRTHDAY GIRL TODAY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ALYSSA MILANO! SHE’S SUCH A TALENTED AND DIVERSE ACTRESS FROM ROLES ON “WHO’S THE BOSS” TO HER TV MOVIE “WISEGAL”, BUT MAYBE HER BEST KNOWN ROLE IS AS THIS CHARACTER ON “CHARMED” PHEOBE HALIWELL